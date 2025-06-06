By Michael Jelineo

June 2025 Edition | Washington State Focus

Every June, the rainbow flags go up, the parades start rolling, and the corporate virtue signaling goes into overdrive. It’s Pride Month—when society seems to bend over backwards to appease a tiny, loud minority at the expense of truth, science, and the rights of parents and children.

Let’s be honest. The idea that anyone can simply identify as something they are not—and then demand the world go along with the fantasy—isn’t liberation. It’s delusion.

Men do not become women by declaring it. No amount of makeup, surgery, or pronoun swaps can change the biological truth. And yet, we’re told to “affirm” what is unchangeable, or we’re labeled as hateful.

Drag Queens and Storytime: When Did Adult Kink Become ‘Family-Friendly’?

Pride parades are no longer just about “equal rights.” They’ve become full-on spectacles—complete with drag shows marketed as “family-friendly,” where grown men in wigs and fishnets read books to toddlers and dance suggestively in front of children. This isn’t inclusion. This is normalizing adult entertainment for kids—and it should raise red flags for everyone, no matter your politics.

What’s Happening in Our Schools Is Even Worse

Our classrooms are no longer focused on reading, writing, and arithmetic. Instead, teachers—some openly referring to themselves as “Minor Attracted Persons” (M.A.P.s)—are steering students into radical gender ideology. Boys are told they might be girls. Girls are asked which pronouns they want to use. They’re introduced to concepts like hormone therapy, “gender affirming” surgeries, and name changes—all without parental consent.

Teachers have taken it upon themselves to act as therapists, identity coaches, and moral authorities, keeping secrets from parents and encouraging children to adopt new genders behind closed doors.

Let’s call it what it is: Grooming. Indoctrination. Psychological manipulation.

Where Is Straight Pride? Where Is Veterans’ Month? Christianity Month?

Our culture is so obsessed with celebrating “Pride” that it has erased everything else. Where are the parades for military veterans who actually fought for this country? Where is the mainstream recognition of Christians who built the moral foundation of our society? Where is Straight Pride—are we not allowed to be proud of traditional families anymore?

Untrusted Leadership that should be in Jail

Politicians and Bureaucrats Are Fueling This Madness

Parents are losing their rights across the country. Several state legislatures have introduced or passed bills that allow schools to withhold critical information from parents, especially when it comes to gender identity. Washington State is no exception.

Here, the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI), led by Chris Reykdal, is actively pushing gender ideology in public schools. Reykdal has openly defied federal Title IX protections and is punishing districts that try to be transparent with families.

One such district—La Center Public Schools—came under fire simply for trying to notify parents about gender identity changes in the classroom. In response, Reykdal threatened to withhold state funding. This is extortion disguised as “equity.”

Will Anything Change? Is Help on the Horizon?

We’ve heard whispers that the Trump administration may be investigating Reykdal and other Washington State officials. Governor Bob Ferguson and new Attorney General Nick Brown seem to think they can rule unchecked. But Washington is waking up—and they’re not going to like what comes next when voters finally take back control.

The Bottom Line

This isn’t about hate. It’s about truth, parental rights, and protecting kids from ideological manipulation. Pride Month has become a smokescreen for radical agendas, and it's time we start calling it out for what it is.

We need to demand accountability, support leaders who are willing to fight, and most importantly: protect our children from confusion, coercion, and exploitation.

If you believe in traditional values, honest education, and the right of parents to raise their children—not the state—then you’ve found your people here.

🧠 Subscribe to Echoes of Insanity for unfiltered, unapologetic coverage of Washington State politics and the cultural battles we face across America.

📢 Share this with friends, neighbors, and anyone who’s tired of being silenced by “woke” politics.

Together, we will fight back.

Together, we can restore sanity.