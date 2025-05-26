Let’s be honest—public office in Washington State was never meant to be a career destination. It’s supposed to be public service. A duty. A limited opportunity to represent your community, get real work done, and then step aside so someone else can bring in new ideas and energy.

But that’s not what we see today.

Across Washington, we have individuals who have held office for decades—some with barely any real opposition, and even fewer with track records worth celebrating. What was once about civic duty has turned into political entrenchment. And it’s hurting our state.

Two Terms. Eight Years. That Should Be the Limit.

Whether you're a city councilmember, school board director, county commissioner, mayor, or state legislator—eight years in one office is plenty. If you haven’t made meaningful progress in that time, why should you get another term?

The longer someone stays in office, the more disconnected they tend to become. Decisions get made to protect their position, not to serve the people. They stop listening. They start coasting. And in some cases, they actively block progress to maintain their control.

Meanwhile, new voices—teachers, parents, small business owners, working-class leaders, and young people with fresh perspectives—are shut out. Not because they’re unqualified, but because the system is designed to favor incumbents. And incumbents know it.

It’s a cycle that discourages participation, stifles innovation, and enables complacency.

Share Echos Of Insanity NewsLetter

Washington State Needs a Cultural Reset in Governance

We need term limits in Washington—not just at the federal level, but right here at home. Because our state, like so many others, suffers from:

Unaccountable leadership that’s been in power too long

Low voter enthusiasm in races where the same names appear every election

A lack of political diversity because fresh challengers can’t break through

Public frustration over stalled progress and tone-deaf policies

Setting a term limit of two terms (eight years) for all public offices across the state would force a new kind of accountability. It would remind elected officials that their job is temporary. That their purpose is to lead and serve—not to build a personal empire.

Let’s be clear: This isn’t about one party or another. It’s not about left vs. right. It’s about democracy vs. stagnation. No one, regardless of ideology, should stay in power indefinitely.

If you’ve done a great job in eight years, fantastic—pass the torch to someone you’ve mentored or inspired. If you haven’t done a great job, you definitely don’t deserve more time.

Want Real Change? Open the Door for New Leadership

Imagine a Washington where leadership turns over regularly. Where residents actually feel like they have a shot at participating in government. Where elections aren’t decided by name recognition but by real ideas and passion for public service.

We need new leaders who reflect the world we live in now—not the one from 20 years ago.

It’s time for the people of Washington to demand statewide term limits for all elected offices.

Eight years. Then move on.

Because public service should be about the work—not the seat.