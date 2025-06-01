June 1, 2025 By: Michael Jelineo Vancouver, WA

Welcome to June in Washington State—where rainbows flood government buildings, taxpayer-funded flag raisings become mandatory rituals, and Democrats double down on their most dangerous political virtue: affirming delusion.

This isn’t about acceptance or equality anymore. This is about state-sponsored ideology, the kind that demands blind allegiance and punishes dissent. In the name of “inclusion,” our government has gone full throttle into celebrating a radical trans agenda that erases biological reality, silences parental rights, and promotes confusion to our most vulnerable population: children.

A Cult of Identity

Let’s be blunt: the modern trans movement in Washington isn’t a civil rights campaign—it’s a cult. A cult built on the premise that feelings override facts, that men can become women by proclamation, and that children are better off on puberty blockers than hearing a differing viewpoint. And like any cult, it requires total obedience. Ask the parents who dare to question gender ideology in their local school district. Ask the teachers who refuse to use made-up pronouns. Ask the families who’ve lost custody of their kids for simply saying, “No.”

Thanks to policies championed by Democrats like Bob Ferguson and State Superintendent Chris Reykdal, Washington is at the bleeding edge of this madness. In this state, a child as young as 13 can get “gender affirming care”—including irreversible medical interventions—without their parents even being informed, let alone involved. This isn’t progress. This is state-sanctioned child abuse masquerading as compassion.

Pride or Power Grab?

Pride Month used to be about tolerance. Today, it’s about dominance. It’s no longer enough to live and let live. Now, you must celebrate. You must affirm. You must submit.

School districts across the state are plastering classrooms with trans flags. Public libraries are hosting drag events marketed to toddlers. Meanwhile, any parent who objects is smeared as a bigot, a fascist, or worse. Is this the kind of “inclusive future” Democrats are so proud of?

Let’s call it what it is: political theater designed to distract, divide, and radicalize. The Left has replaced truth with narrative. And in doing so, they’ve built a new religion—complete with its own commandments, sacraments, and heretics to burn.

The Cost of Silence

There is a price for going along with this. Parents are losing rights. Girls are losing safe spaces. Science is losing its credibility. And truth itself is under siege. Washington State has become a cautionary tale for what happens when ideology replaces governance.

It’s time for a reality check.

Children need protection, not propaganda. Gender dysphoria deserves compassion, not celebration. And our state needs leaders who value truth over Twitter clout.

This Pride Month, don’t just go along to get along. Speak up. Push back. Because what’s happening in Washington isn’t inclusion—it’s indoctrination. And if we don’t draw a line now, there may be no line left to draw.