May 27, 2025 — By Michael Jelineo

You ever walk into a room full of people who claim to be fighting for freedom — and yet it feels more like you're interrupting a HOA meeting run by passive-aggressive Karens in flag pins?

Welcome to the modern Republican Party. Or at least the local flavor of it.

It’s not a movement anymore. It’s a social club. A high school cafeteria with better tax breaks. And unless you're one of the chosen few — with the right lawn signs, the right “network,” and the uncanny ability to smile while saying absolutely nothing of value — you're probably not getting invited to the real table.

Let’s talk about the Two-Faced Elephant in the Room™.

You know the type. One minute, they’re giving a fiery speech about liberty and the Constitution. The next, they’re quietly backing a candidate who votes blue when no one’s looking — as long as they still get invited to the donor dinner and their name is printed in the “Thank You” section of the fundraiser flyer.

This isn’t grassroots. This is astroturf, baby.

And if you dare ask questions? If you show up to a meeting with something wild like “facts” or “concerns about accountability”? You’re labeled “divisive.” You’re “not being a team player.” Oh no, Karen brought a copy of the Constitution to the bake sale again. Somebody hide the muffins.

God forbid you mention term limits.

You’d think you just called for a public stoning. You’ll see them clutch their pearls — or worse, their committee seats. Eight years is too short, they say, how will we ever learn to govern? As if some of these people haven’t been sitting in the same chair since dial-up internet was cutting-edge technology.

Let’s be real: most of these folks couldn’t organize a taco truck, let alone a political revolution.

But they love being in charge of something. Especially when “being in charge” just means rearranging chairs on the sinking ship and sending out press releases no one reads.

Meanwhile, the base — the actual people — are out here wondering why nothing ever changes. Why the same recycled candidates keep showing up. Why nothing bold ever gets done. Spoiler: because bold doesn’t get you a cocktail invitation or a lukewarm applause line at the Chamber of Commerce lunch.

So what do we do?

We build outside the club. We find the other misfits, the constitutional cranks, the liberty-loving rebels who’d rather stir the pot than pretend it’s still full of soup. We meet in parking lots and living rooms. We organize. We speak up. And we remember that you don’t need a name tag and a committee seat to fight for your country.

You just need a spine.

And maybe a good sense of humor. Because let’s face it — if we didn’t laugh at this mess, we’d be crying into our “Don’t Tread On Me” throw pillows.

