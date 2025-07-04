Happy Fourth OF JULY

Washington State is on a fast track to erasing the very freedoms that define us—and now they’ve set their sights on the 4th of July.

Once upon a time, Vancouver, WA lit up the sky with one of the most breathtaking fireworks displays west of the Mississippi. It was patriotic, powerful, and packed with pride. But not anymore. They scrapped our glorious Independence Day celebration and replaced it with something painfully dull: “Summer Fest”—a sanitized, family-friendly snooze-fest that tiptoes around patriotism like it’s something to be ashamed of.

Let’s be real: it’s a slap in the face to our heritage.

And it doesn’t stop there—they even tried to strip Clark County residents of their right to light their own fireworks. The very act of celebrating freedom is being regulated out of existence.

This isn’t just about fireworks. It’s about control. It's about slowly erasing symbols of American pride and replacing them with feel-good fluff that fits the political agenda of those who think freedom is too dangerous to trust the people with.

Wake up, Washington. They’re not just taking away the fireworks—they’re dimming the very spirit of independence.