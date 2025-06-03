1. Where Are the Candidates?

Every election cycle, we hear the same excuse: “We just didn’t have anyone willing to run.” Really?

We live in a state filled with hardworking, freedom-loving, family-first citizens — but the Party is too busy worrying about its image to get boots on the ground and find them. The problem isn’t a lack of patriots. The problem is a lack of leadership that’s ready to roll up its sleeves and recruit those patriots, train them, and back them 100%.

2. Stop Dragging Your Feet

While local GOP leaders twiddle their thumbs and host another catered dinner, the opposition is strategizing, organizing, and passing policies that hurt our communities. This isn’t a hobby. This is a fight.

We don’t need more consultants or committee chairs basking in comfort. We need doers. Hustlers. Fighters. People willing to knock doors, make calls, and yes — give up the fine dining and fancy wine to get real work done.

3. Support the Ones Who Show Up

Too often, candidates who finally muster the courage to run — against all odds, and usually on a shoestring budget — are left out in the cold by their own party. No endorsements. No resources. No public backing.

Why? Because they weren’t handpicked? Because they don’t have the right connections?

That has to stop.

If someone’s got the guts to challenge a powerful incumbent or run in a blue stronghold, they deserve full support — win or lose. That’s how movements grow. That’s how momentum is built.

4. We the People Must Stand Up

We’re running out of time.

This isn’t just about one mayor’s race or one city council seat. It’s about the direction of Washington State for the next generation. And it starts right now — in your county, your town, your school board.

If the Party won’t lead, the people must. Show up. Speak out. Volunteer. Run. Demand accountability from your local GOP chapters. If they’re asleep at the wheel, wake them up — or find new leadership that understands what’s at stake.

Final Thought

The other side is not slowing down. Neither should we.

This is a wake-up call for every Republican in Washington State: Get serious. Get organized. Get candidates. And stop acting like it’s business as usual while our freedoms and communities hang in the balance.

Because if we don’t fight — no one else will.