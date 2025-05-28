Let’s not sugarcoat it — the 2024 elections in Washington State were an absolute joke. And no, we’re not laughing.

The Governor’s race? A political hit job in broad daylight. Conservative candidate Semi Bird didn’t just face opposition from the Left — he was sabotaged by his own party. That’s right. The Washington State Republican Party (WSRP) threw him under the bus. And who piled on? The so-called “right-wing” media darlings like Jason Rantz, Ari Hoffman, and Brandi Kruse — parroting the exact same smear campaign to clear the path for their golden boy Dave Reichert. Why? Because Reichert is safe. He’s controlled. And he’s the establishment’s best shot at losing gracefully to Bob Ferguson in the general. Mission accomplished.

Once Semi Bird was forced out, friends turned into enemies. Loyalty died. The grassroots was silenced. And the swamp got deeper — even in so-called red counties.

It’s time we say ENOUGH.

🔁 It’s Time to Take Back Our Elections

We need to burn this broken system to the ground and rebuild it with actual integrity:

In-Person Voting ONLY

Voter ID REQUIRED

Hand-Counted Ballots

Election Night Results — No More Mysterious 3AM “Updates”

If we don’t fix this now, we’ll never get real fighters into office — just more RINOs, moderates, and Democrats disguised as Republicans who are lighting political dumpster fires in every county and infecting every level of government.

🍷 Country Club Conservatives Are the Problem

Let’s talk about the LOCAL GOP. Because right now? It looks more like a wine-and-cheese club than a political party.

Too many local Republican leaders treat their positions like a VIP pass to exclusive events — sipping wine slowly, snapping selfies with “important” people, and ghosting the actual voters who put them there. It's like a high school clique, not a movement to save our state.

The focus has shifted from We The People to “Who’s on the guest list?”

So here’s the real question:

Are we going to let this circus repeat in 2025?

Or are we finally going to clean house, elect unapologetic conservatives, and demand a political system that respects our voice?

Because if nothing changes, then nothing changes.