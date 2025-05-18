Intro (Part 3 – Washington State Domestic Extremism & Mass Violence Task Force Series):

In Part 3 of our continuing series on the Washington State Domestic Extremism and Mass Violence Task Force, we examine the Task Force’s growing emphasis on a Public Health approach to addressing potential domestic terror threats. Framing extremism as a community-wide issue rather than solely a criminal one, this strategy shifts focus toward prevention, early intervention, and addressing root causes. As Washington State officials push forward with this model, they aim to redefine how local and state agencies confront ideological violence—raising important questions about civil liberties, government scope, and long-term effectiveness

May 9, 2025 – Olympia, WA

At the fourth official meeting of the Washington State Domestic Extremism and Mass Violence Task Force, members reaffirmed their commitment to a pioneering, community-centered approach to countering extremism—emphasizing prevention over punishment.

The meeting, held virtually, was facilitated by Manveer Sandhu, Policy Analyst for the Washington State Attorney General’s Office. Sandhu opened with a round of introductions from the diverse and multidisciplinary task force. Participants included representatives from public health, law enforcement, civil society, academic institutions, and advocacy organizations.

Among the attendees were:

Adrianna Suluai , Policy Director, UTOPIA Washington

Leslie Cushman , Advocate, Washington Coalition for Police Accountability

Juan Peralez , President, Unidos of Snohomish County

Morgan Moon , Investigative Researcher, ADL Center on Extremism

Nathan Weed , Chief of Resilience and Health Security, Washington State Department of Health

Karl Eastlund , CEO, Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho

Sheriff Mark Crider , Walla Walla County, representing WASPC (Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs)

Dr. Miri Bar-Halpern , Director of Trauma Services and Training, Parents for Peace

Stacey McClain , Assistant Director of Operations, Washington Emergency Management Division

Seth Limmer , Director of Public Affairs, PERIL

Keara Kazanjian , Director of Facilities and Security, Jewish Family Service

Kate Bitz , Senior Organizer, Western States Center

Liz Moore , Executive Director, Peace and Justice Action League of Spokane

Roger Kluck , Executive Director, Projects for a Civil Society

Sharonne Navas, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Equity in Education Coalition

The meeting began on a solemn note with a tribute to the late Senator Bill Ramos, whose legislative leadership was instrumental in the task force’s creation. Juan Peralez, a close friend of the senator, reflected on Ramos’s courage in addressing issues of white Christian nationalism and white supremacy in Washington State. Ramos’s advocacy led to House Bill 1333, which—despite heavy opposition—ultimately laid the foundation for the current task force.

Following this memorial, the task force shifted focus to its central theme: adopting a public health approach to counter extremism.

A National Strategy with Local Roots

William “Bill” Braniff, Executive Director of the Polarization and Extremism Research and Innovation Lab (PERIL) at American University, delivered a comprehensive presentation on reframing domestic extremism through a health-based lens.

Braniff, who previously led the Department of Homeland Security’s Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships (CP3), identified three primary challenges that traditional criminal justice approaches fail to address:

The Volume Problem – Since the 1990s, the U.S. has seen a nearly 2000% rise in extremist plots. Hate crimes and ideologically motivated violence continue to escalate, along with school shootings and acts of self-harm. The Unpredictable Manifestation Problem – Extremism can emerge from a variety of grievances or mental health struggles, making prediction difficult. Public health models focus instead on mitigating broad risk factors and reinforcing protective environments. The Structural Gap – Law enforcement operates under constitutional limits, often reacting only after threats become imminent. Yet data shows that 60% of domestic extremist plots succeed. Prevention, said Braniff, helps close this gap before criminal thresholds are crossed.

Prevention as Public Safety

Braniff explained that a public health strategy mirrors those used successfully for suicide prevention, substance abuse, and domestic violence. These strategies aim to bolster protective factors (like social cohesion, early mental health intervention, and education) while reducing risk factors (like isolation, ideological grooming, and unaddressed trauma).

Such efforts operate across multiple levels:

Individual (teaching coping skills)

Peer/Family (building supportive relationships)

Community (fostering inclusive norms)

Societal (enacting inclusive policy and cultural messaging)

He cited PERIL’s K–5 “Duck” digital literacy curriculum and video-based “prebunking” campaigns, which teach individuals to spot manipulative content before it radicalizes them. These methods have demonstrated measurable reductions in susceptibility to hate speech and online recruitment.

Braniff also shared data from 1,172 interventions conducted by DHS during his tenure. Of these, 93.5% successfully de-escalated the individual with non-criminal services such as counseling or job support—costing just $6,900 per case. In contrast, traditional incarceration approaches cost millions per individual and often increase the likelihood of recidivism.

“If we don’t invest in prevention,” Braniff warned, “a spike in violence will only provoke a return to aggressive surveillance and counterterrorism tools—tools that are reactive, expensive, and historically overused.”

Bridging Tensions and Trust

A lively Q&A followed, where task force members raised concerns about law enforcement overreach, civil liberties, and how to measure success in preventative programs. Braniff emphasized that prevention is non-covert and transparent, enabling community oversight and constant improvement. Unlike law enforcement-only models, public health initiatives are overt, data-driven, and collaborative.

Dr. Cynthia Miller-Idriss, PERIL’s Founding Director and a national expert on radicalization, later presented case studies illustrating how anger, trauma, and identity-seeking behaviors often lead to extremist recruitment—especially among youth.

She and Braniff stressed the need for long-term community resilience over short-term punitive measures.

“The future of public safety,” Braniff said, “is about helping communities thrive—not just about locking people up.”

Looking Ahead

The meeting concluded with updates on administrative work, including review of public comments (41 received as of May 9), and preparations for the task force’s preliminary report, due to the Washington State Legislature by June 1, 2025.

Task force members are expected to finalize subcommittee roles and recommendations in the coming weeks. In the meantime, the public comment portal remains open through May 16 for community members to submit input via the Attorney General’s Office website.

Meeting Minutes from March: March Draft Meeting Minutes of DEMV Task Force

For more information or to submit public comment, visit: https://www.atg.wa.gov/domestic-extremism-and-mass-violence-task-force