DNC Drunk Trivia Night

By Echos of Insanity

Let’s be honest: political debates are dead.

They’re nothing more than a staged performance, pre-loaded with talking points, smirks, and carefully choreographed eye-rolls.

You don’t learn anything.

You just end up angrier.

And the moderators? They’re just glorified lifeguards in a pool of BS.

So here’s a bold, common-sense solution:

Let’s replace political debates with a nationwide, televised, booze-soaked, candidate-drunk trivia night.

Yep. I said it.

Drunk.

Trivia.

Night.

🍺 Round One: General Knowledge, General Confusion

The rules are simple:

Each candidate enters the stage, downs a tequila shot, and faces off in fast-paced trivia:

“What’s the capital of Wyoming?”

“Name three amendments in the Bill of Rights.”

“Spell ‘catastrophe’ backwards while holding a beer stein.”

Wrong answers = another shot.

Saying “I’ll circle back” = automatic disqualification.

🍷 Round Two: Shots & Policy

This is where things get real.

Every time they answer a question about healthcare, taxes, or foreign policy, they have to first do a Jell-O shot.

Can’t remember the national debt? Shot.

Start blaming “the other party”? Trap door opens—candidate drops into a kiddie pool of expired LaCroix.

Authenticity through inebriation.

🧠 Round Three: Pop Culture & Common Sense

Let’s test their connection to the real world:

“Who won the Super Bowl in 2024?”

“Do you believe men can get pregnant?”

“Explain inflation without blaming your predecessor. Go.”

Bonus points if they don’t accidentally quote Taylor Swift lyrics.

🥃 Final Round: Truth or Dare

Here’s where we get unhinged:

Truth:

“Name the lobbyist who owns your soul.”

“What policy do you secretly hate but pretend to support?”

Dare:

“Take a bite of a gas station burrito and vote on a 700-page bill—like you already do, but this time on camera.”

Why This Works

✅ No rehearsed answers

✅ No soulless soundbites

✅ No corporate sponsors whispering in earpieces

Just brutal honesty, awkward hiccups, and maybe a few spilled secrets.

And really, isn’t that more informative than watching two adult toddlers shout over each other for two hours?

Let’s Be Honest…

If we’re going to let circus clowns run the country, the least they can do is perform.

Drunk Trivia Night 2028

You laugh now, but when the debates roll around again, you’ll wish someone brought the vodka and a buzzer.

And if you’re a politician reading this? You better start studying. 🍻